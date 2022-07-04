Cypress Wealth Services LLC Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $41.40 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.34 and a 200 day moving average of $45.89. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $53.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

