iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) by 284.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,495 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $595,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $330,000. Security Financial Services INC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,855,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,501,000.

Shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF stock opened at $66.81 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.44. iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $63.72 and a 12 month high of $85.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

