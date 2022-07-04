Cypress Wealth Services LLC Reduces Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,023 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 4,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $836,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 125,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VLUE opened at $91.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.22. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

