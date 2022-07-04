iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,107 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,697,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,227 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,449,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 324.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,629,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,004,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,537,000 after purchasing an additional 839,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,958,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,847,000 after purchasing an additional 490,964 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EFG opened at $80.63 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

