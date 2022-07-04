iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Bought by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,210 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 6.6% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC owned 0.10% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $24,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 7,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 13,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,304,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $84.91 on Monday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.64 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.276 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

