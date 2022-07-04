SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Holdings in Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Gerdau by 260.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 354,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 256,002 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Gerdau by 62.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 363,065 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 139,868 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gerdau by 47.1% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gerdau by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 112,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Gerdau during the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

NYSE GGB opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. Gerdau S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.03 and a 52-week high of $6.62.

Gerdau ( NYSE:GGB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter. Gerdau had a return on equity of 38.99% and a net margin of 19.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Gerdau S.A. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.116 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. This is a positive change from Gerdau’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. The company operates through Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business segments. It offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

