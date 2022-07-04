iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Shares Sold by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,523,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,204,000 after acquiring an additional 342,737 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,423,000 after acquiring an additional 321,887 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 958,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,824,000 after acquiring an additional 295,851 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,072,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,711,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock opened at $84.24 on Monday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $79.84 and a 1 year high of $117.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%.

