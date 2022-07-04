Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by SFG Wealth Management LLC.

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PKW. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 63,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth $550,000.

Get Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of PKW stock opened at $78.59 on Monday. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $75.33 and a 1-year high of $98.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Profile (Get Rating)

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.