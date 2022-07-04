SFG Wealth Management LLC. Has $540,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $112,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 10,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

IWM opened at $171.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.10. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.78 and a 1 year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

