Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $4.61 Million Stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,936 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,884 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises about 4.4% of Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mason & Associates Inc bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,254,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,392,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,312,000.

SKYY stock opened at $66.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.41. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 52 week low of $61.44 and a 52 week high of $119.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%.

