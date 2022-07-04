180 Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $270,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 17,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,160,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $101.37 on Monday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.48 and a 1 year high of $110.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.30.

