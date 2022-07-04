Disciplined Investments LLC Invests $219,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

CTRA stock opened at $26.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.28 and a 12 month high of $36.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.28.

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $1,591,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 291,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,269,277.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,327 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,039. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTRA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.64.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

