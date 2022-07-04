Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CARR. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 347.5% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 27,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 42,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CARR opened at $36.00 on Monday. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.35.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.87%.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

