Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Acquired by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. grew its stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 812 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SWK. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $183.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.50.

Shares of SWK opened at $107.29 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.36. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $210.92.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 6th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

