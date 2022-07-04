Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.56.

Shares of T opened at $21.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.54. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.62 and a 1 year high of $22.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

