Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 183.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 626,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,922,000 after acquiring an additional 75,842 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $79.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.14. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $57.08 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The company has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. Equities research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTR. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.06.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

