Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 95,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,328,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 34,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $39.85 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.94 and a 1 year high of $54.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.87.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

