Sfmg LLC Acquires 3,395 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ET. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energy Transfer during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 48.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ET opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.10 and its 200-day moving average is $10.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.96 and a 12-month high of $12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $30.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.91.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.79 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Energy Transfer’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other news, Director Michael K. Grimm bought 504,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.21 per share, with a total value of $5,656,566.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 181,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.11.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

