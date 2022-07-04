Sfmg LLC Sells 15,593 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Sfmg LLC trimmed its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,189 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,593 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LNG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LNG. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $165.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $162.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.08.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:LNG opened at $131.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.53 billion, a PE ratio of -14.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $7.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.01. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

