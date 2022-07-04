CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,844 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 6,668 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 14,864 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $415,000. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, June 10th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.04.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total transaction of $2,048,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 504,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,667,662.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $73.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $119.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.69 and a 12 month high of $164.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.62 and its 200 day moving average is $109.29.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

