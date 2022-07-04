CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 4,111 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 46.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,111 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Cowen upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $92.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $233.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $95.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.22.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

