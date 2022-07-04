iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Stock Holdings Increased by Ade LLC

Ade LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Ade LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Ade LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $566,271,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 123,734,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,301,239,000 after buying an additional 6,887,384 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 4,982,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,478 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,835,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,768,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,873 shares during the period.

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $24.07 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.95 and its 200 day moving average is $24.96.

