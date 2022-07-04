Ade LLC Acquires 406 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ade LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF makes up 0.7% of Ade LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Ade LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VT. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $216,000. Apella Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $478,000. Finally, Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

VT opened at $85.87 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $83.24 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.06 and its 200 day moving average is $97.56.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

