Ade LLC Has $218,000 Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Ade LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 742 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DHR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $4,077,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,087,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $145,763,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Danaher by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 1,919,361 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $631,489,000 after acquiring an additional 390,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $258.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.99. The company has a market capitalization of $187.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

