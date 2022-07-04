First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) is PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,657 shares during the quarter. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $4,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000.

Get First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $24.14 on Monday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $31.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.