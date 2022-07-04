PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 20,949 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF accounts for about 13.0% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $20,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $70.76 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $85.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF (Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

