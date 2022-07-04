PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 381.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,305 shares during the quarter. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF makes up 1.2% of PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIBR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,621,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,327,000 after purchasing an additional 545,884 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,284,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,608,000 after acquiring an additional 284,870 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 876,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,289,000 after buying an additional 38,531 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 754,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,828,000 after acquiring an additional 78,074 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 749,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,543,000 after purchasing an additional 181,667 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR opened at $41.16 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

