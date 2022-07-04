PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 19,031 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 384.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,985 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 553,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,913,000 after acquiring an additional 67,941 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 18,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 554,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,944,000 after purchasing an additional 61,419 shares in the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $519,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 96,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,113,000 after purchasing an additional 23,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG stock opened at $44.80 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $42.78 and a one year high of $56.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.63.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

