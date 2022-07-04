PCG Wealth Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

PCG Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 3,294.4% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IHI opened at $51.39 on Monday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52-week low of $47.24 and a 52-week high of $67.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.64.

