Fermata Advisors LLC Raises Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:UOCT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 1.03% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hudson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,583,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 53,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 20,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 6,926 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth approximately $477,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA UOCT opened at $26.49 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.73. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $28.61.

