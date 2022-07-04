Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.25% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSCH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,025,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 14,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $140.16 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $137.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.36. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $125.73 and a 1 year high of $195.52.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

