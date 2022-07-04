Fermata Advisors LLC Buys 5,561 Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) by 221.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VT. Agincourt Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,969,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 882,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,796,000 after buying an additional 518,659 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 484,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,067,000 after buying an additional 445,424 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,938,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,897,000.

NYSEARCA:VT opened at $85.87 on Monday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $83.24 and a 52 week high of $109.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.56.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

