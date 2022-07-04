Fermata Advisors LLC Decreases Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,257 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 199.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 202,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,484,000 after acquiring an additional 135,218 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 595,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,087,000 after acquiring an additional 186,245 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,269,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of STIP opened at $101.80 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.35. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $101.09 and a 1-year high of $107.15.

