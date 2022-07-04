Fermata Advisors LLC Invests $392,000 in Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY)

Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Trinity ETF (NYSEARCA:TRTY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of Cambria Trinity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cambria Trinity ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:TRTY opened at $25.63 on Monday. Cambria Trinity ETF has a 1 year low of $25.28 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.27.
