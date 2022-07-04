Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Holdings Raised by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,212 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 1,345.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $46.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.64. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $53.97.

