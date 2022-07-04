Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) Shares Bought by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:UJAN – Get Rating) by 134.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.72% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January worth $840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UJAN. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January in the first quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 13,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:UJAN opened at $29.18 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.39. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $28.78 and a 1 year high of $31.67.

