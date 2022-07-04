SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Acquired by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 95.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after buying an additional 171,744 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after buying an additional 128,587 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after buying an additional 478,324 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,161,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $209,861,000 after buying an additional 424,039 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $168.32 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.26 and a 200-day moving average of $174.53.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

