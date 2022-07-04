Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,314 Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Fermata Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELS. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ELS. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.20.

Shares of ELS stock opened at $71.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.04 and a 200-day moving average of $76.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.28, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.25). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $360.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.89%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

