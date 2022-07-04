Fermata Advisors LLC Has $457,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR)

Fermata Advisors LLC grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:UMAR – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 1.63% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 10,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the 1st quarter valued at $313,000. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $508,000. Finally, White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA UMAR opened at $28.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – March has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

