Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hartford Total Return Bond ETF were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 14,554,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,238,000 after acquiring an additional 450,079 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 21,292.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,648,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,631,496 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 842,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,051,000 after acquiring an additional 40,490 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 710,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,149,000 after acquiring an additional 63,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Total Return Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,522,000.

Get Hartford Total Return Bond ETF alerts:

HTRB stock opened at $34.41 on Monday. Hartford Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $33.63 and a 12-month high of $41.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HTRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Total Return Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.