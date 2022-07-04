Fermata Advisors LLC Purchases 14,721 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) by 53.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.22% of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period.

IMCG stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. iShares Morningstar Mid Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $49.38 and a 1-year high of $76.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day moving average is $61.51.

