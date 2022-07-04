Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 7,771 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GHYB – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,771 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 1.01% of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GHYB. Monolith Advisors bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,687,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 258.5% in the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 71,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 51,368 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,538,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 507,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after acquiring an additional 50,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 41,945 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GHYB opened at $42.00 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.36 and a 1-year high of $50.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.34.

