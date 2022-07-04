Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:UJUL)

Fermata Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:UJUL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,681 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 5.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July worth $2,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UJUL. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July in the first quarter worth about $202,000. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July in the fourth quarter worth about $1,878,000. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 274,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,589,000 after buying an additional 21,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UJUL opened at $25.49 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF — July has a 52 week low of $25.24 and a 52 week high of $27.81.

