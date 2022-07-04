Fermata Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Fermata Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 52,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,000. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for 2.4% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned 0.45% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 287.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $293,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of EDV opened at $100.69 on Monday. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $92.83 and a 1 year high of $149.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.85.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.