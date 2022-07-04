iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS) Shares Sold by Fermata Advisors LLC

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares CMBS ETF (NYSEARCA:CMBS – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,697 shares during the quarter. iShares CMBS ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fermata Advisors LLC owned about 0.45% of iShares CMBS ETF worth $3,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in iShares CMBS ETF by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 263.2% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in iShares CMBS ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares CMBS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMBS opened at $48.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.16. iShares CMBS ETF has a 52-week low of $46.84 and a 52-week high of $55.15.

