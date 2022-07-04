Investment Partners LTD. Buys 1,363 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up about 1.3% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $138.12 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $133.55 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

