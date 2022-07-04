Investment Partners LTD. Buys 1,293 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 36,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,253,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $322,000. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $208.15 on Monday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $192.88 and a one year high of $329.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $214.78 and its 200 day moving average is $243.32.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

