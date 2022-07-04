Fermata Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000.

Shares of VBR opened at $151.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.45. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $145.54 and a 1-year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

