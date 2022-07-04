Investment Partners LTD. Purchases 11,738 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,738 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Investment Partners LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $40.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $53.49.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.