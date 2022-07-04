SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $76.54 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $138.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.14.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

